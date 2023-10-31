Trinamool MP sends defamation notice to Bengal LoP over ration distribution case

Kolkata, Oct 31 Trinamool Congress MP, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, on Tuesday informed that she has sent a defamation notice to Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari for dragging her name in the multi-crore ration distribution case.

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidaris a Lok Sabha member from Barasat constituency in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Recently after the arrest of West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths, Adhikari, while speaking to a section of the media, accused Dastidarof also being involved in the case.

The defamation notice has been served in relation to such derogatory comments, Ghosh Dastidar claimed on Tuesday.

“I and my family members are all hard working citizens. We never earn money through corrupt means. We do not compromise with injustice. So I have served a defamation notice to Suvendu Adhikari for making derogatory comments about me,” she said on Tuesday.

It is learnt that in the defamation notice, Ghosh Dastidar’s counsel Prasenjit Nag has claimed that if the Leader of the Opposition does not tender unconditional apology within the next 72 hours, legal proceedings would be initiated against him.

He also claimed that his clint is not just an elected Lok Sabha member but also an acclaimed medical practitioner. In such a situation, the counsel added, the derogatory comments by Adhikari have resulted into loss of public dignity for his client and her family.

Reacting to it, the Leader of the Opposition said that his counsel will deal with the defamation notice in the legal way only.

