Trinamool ‘ruined’ human values in Bengal: Former Tripura CM

Agartala, Oct 21 Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who is the BJP’s co-in-charge for West Bengal, on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleging that law and order have collapsed in the state and that “human values no longer exist” under the governance of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and Deb, the BJP’s Lok Sabha member from West Tripura parliamentary constituency, were appointed last month as the in-charge and co-in-charge, respectively, for the party’s campaign for the crucial West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled for next year.

Deb alleged that under the TMC regime, there are no human values left in West Bengal.

“Rapes, murders, and incidents of arson are occurring frequently,” he said. “Despite being a woman Chief Minister, the state’s rich heritage and culture have been destroyed. The sacred land that has produced so many great thinkers and eminent personalities is now being tarnished,” Deb told the media after offering prayers to Goddess Kali.

He expressed firm confidence that in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections, West Bengal would witness a change and that the BJP would come to power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Deb claimed that the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) behaves like a “demon.”

“Women are usually known for their soft nature, but she has changed that perception,” he observed.

Without mentioning Banerjee’s name directly, Deb also raised questions about the alleged accumulation of assets by her relatives and party colleagues.

“The people of Bengal are eagerly waiting to oust the TMC government in next year’s Assembly elections,” he said.

Drawing a historical parallel, Deb compared Banerjee to Mir Jafar, accusing her of tarnishing her own name.

“Just as no one names their child Mir Jafar today because of his betrayal, one day no girl will be named Mamata because she has defamed that name through her actions,” he said.

Deb further alleged that TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee is involved with land mafia and claimed that the people of West Bengal are determined to bring an end to the “unlawful activities and corruption” under Trinamool Congress rule.

“This time, the battle in Bengal is not merely political; it is to protect human values and to free Bengal from these demons,” the former Tripura CM asserted.

