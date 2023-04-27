Tripartite pact signed between Centre, Assam Govt, Dimasa National Liberation Army

New Delhi [India] April 27 : In a significant milestone towards making North-East insurgency-free by 2024, a tripartite Memorandum of Settlement was signed between the government of India, the government of Assam and representatives of Dimasa National Liberation Army/Dimasa Peoples' Supreme Council (DNLA/DPSC) in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday.

As a result of this agreement, over 168 cadres of DNLA are joining the mainstream by laying down their arms. The pact will bring a complete end to the insurgency in the Dima Hasao district of Assam.

Under the agreement, Dimasa Welfare Council will be set up by the Government of Assam to protect, preserve and promote a social, cultural, and linguistic identity to meet political, economic and educational aspirations and will ensure speedy and focused development of the Dimasa people residing outside the jurisdiction of the Autonomous Council.

Along with this, the agreement also provides for the appointment of a Commission under Paragraph 14 of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India to examine the demand for the inclusion of additional villages contiguous to the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) with the Council.

The agreement also provides for necessary measures to be taken by the Government of India and the Government of Assam to rehabilitate the surrendered armed cadres of DNLA. To this effect, a Special Development package of Rs 500 crore each, will also be provided by the Government of India and Government of Assam over a period of five years, for the all-round development of NCHAC as well as Dimasa people residing in other parts of the State.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and senior officers from Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Government of Assam were present on the occasion.

Soon after the pact was signed, Amit Shah said, "This agreement is another significant milestone towards making North-East insurgency-free by 2024 and fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a peaceful and prosperous North East".

He said that this agreement will put a complete end to the insurgency and with this, there are no more armed groups in Assam today.

Shah added, "PM Modi has put forward the vision of a terror-free, violence-free and developed Northeast before the country and the Ministry of Home Affairs is moving forward in this direction".

"Under the agreement, the representatives of DNLA have agreed to abjure violence, surrender all arms and ammunition, disband their armed orgzation, vacate all camps occupied by DNLA cadres and join the peaceful democratic process as established by the law," he said.

The Home Minsiter said that today's agreement will bring a complete end to the insurgency in the Dima Hasao district of Assam.

