Triple murder in Amethi: Women, two kids found dead

Amethi, Sep 20 The bodies of a woman and her two minor children were found inside a house in Amethi on Tuesday under mysterious circumstances.

The woman's body was found hanging while the children, aged four and two, had their throats slit.

The incident took place in Kukaha Rampur village under the Shivratanganj police circle.

The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem.

The Amethi police tweeted that investigations are being carried out from various angles and questioning of the village local was underway.

