Tripura Acid Attack: Woman Pours Acid on Husband While Riding Bike, Victim Suffers Burn Injuries

Tripura reported a acid attack incident were a women allegedly poured acid on her husband. This incident took place while woman rode pillion with her husband on his motorcycle. Victim has been identified as Shibaji Debbarma is a farmer by profession and is admitted to the GBP hospital with burn injuries on his face and neck.

According to PTI reports, it is learnt that his condition is said to be stable. The attack happened when, Debbarma and his wife, Sumitra Debbarma, were travelling towards Chandpur on his bike on Wednesday, August 20, when she suddenly poured acid on him. Fortunately nearby villagers intervened and prevented further harm. Following the attack they rushed the victim to the GBP Hospital.

A preliminary investigation suggests Sumitra Debbarma, possibly a victim of domestic violence, poured acid on her husband. The husband is receiving medical care but has not filed a formal complaint. Sumitra Debbarma is currently at large; a search was conducted, but she remains absconding.

In separate incident, in Ahmedabad an autorickshaw driver allegedly threw acid on Woman home guard. Police reported that he took this step because she corrected his improper parking in Gandhinagar district, Gujarat. Fortunately she escaped with some minor burn injuries. According to information received rickshaw driver did this in revenge for shouting at him for correcting him for improper parking.

Also Read: Panchayat Actor Aasif Khan Hospitalised Due to Acid Reflux, Not Heart Attack; Know Difference Between the Two

Accused identified as Ashok Ravat got angry after home guard scolded him for improper parking and to take revenge he brought bottle from his home and allegedly threw bottle of acid on her Said Gandhinagar superintendent of police Ravi Teja Vasamsetty.