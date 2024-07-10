Tripura AIDS Control Society Clarifies Reports on HIV-Positive Students and Deaths

Tripura State AIDS Control Society has reported that between April 2007 and May 2024, 828 students have been identified as HIV positive, with 47 deaths recorded among them. According to officials, all 828 students registered at ART centers have been receiving free Anti Retroviral Treatment as per NACO guidelines.

As per a rejoinder issued by Dr Samarpita Dutta, Project Director, "There is a report circulated, printed in various print and other social media channels stating that Tripura has 828 students registered as HIV positive and 47 of them died".

There is a report circulating that Tripura has 828 students registered as HIV positive and 47 of them died. The total figure of 828 and 47, however, is from April 2007 to May 2024. It is implied that 828 students registered over the last many years in ART centres are all getting… pic.twitter.com/h1PU1ArWM0 — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2024

"The data mentioned above pertains to a cumulative figure from April 2007 to May 2024, encompassing 828 students registered at ART Centres in Tripura. This includes registrations recorded each year over this period," clarified the rejoinder.

The rejoinder further clarified that it is understood that all 828 students registered at ART centres over the past years are receiving free anti-retroviral treatment in accordance with NACO guidelines. However, it noted that 47 of these students have passed away between 2007 and May 2024. Additionally, it provided statistics stating that 1847 new HIV infections were detected in the year 2022-23, with a positive rate of 0.89%, and 67 deaths reported. For the year 2023-24, 1790 new HIV infections were detected with a positive rate of 0.92%, though the number of death cases was not specified in the statement.

