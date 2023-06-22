Tripura CM holds meeting in Agartala, emphasizes development of tribal areas

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 22 : Tripura Chief Minister, on Thursday, chaired the first state-level meeting of 'Disha' (District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee) for the financial year 2023-24 and emphasized the development of tribal areas in the state.

"The project implementing agencies are expected to work diligently towards achieving specific targets. Our government operates with a steadfast belief in transparency, ensuring that every aspect of governance is conducted in an open manner. We are determined to lead the state towards its zenith of development through the transparent execution of diverse projects", said CM Saha.

Chief Minister Saha also highlighted the government's efforts to fulfil the basic needs of the people and prioritize the development of tribal areas. He urged the concerned departments to play a strong role in delivering the benefits of the projects for the overall development of tribal-dominated areas. Additionally, he also emphasized the importance of regular monitoring and feedback on the progress of work by visiting the officials of the department on the ground. He encouraged resolving any problems in the implementation of projects through discussion to ensure smooth progress.

During the meeting, the current status, progress, future action plans, and new initiatives of centrally assisted projects implemented in the state were discussed in detail. The chief secretaries and secretaries of the concerned departments presented detailed information about the ongoing central support projects in the state.

Secretary of the Rural Development Department, Sandeep R. Rathore, reported that 75.39 lakh mandates have been created under MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) in the state until June 20 of the financial year 2023-24. He also mentioned that the construction work of 2 lakh 12 thousand 99 houses have been completed in the state under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural). Additionally, 742 works have been undertaken in 13 Gram Panchayats and Village Committees identified in the state under 'Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana'.

Regarding the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihood Mission, the Secretary of the Rural Development Department stated that there are currently 4,44,841 rural women members in 48,394 self-help groups in the state.

In the discussion on Swachh Bharat Mission Urban, Urban Development Department Secretary Abhishek Singh mentioned that 20 urban bodies in the state have been recognized as 'ODF' (Open Defecation Free), with 7 of them also accredited with ODF Plus. He further informed that 85 secondary waste segregation centres have already been established in the state.

The secretary also shared that 6 national highways are under construction in the state, and NHIDCL (National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited) reported that 5 out of 23 major projects for the development of national highways in the state have been completed, with the rest currently in progress. Moreover, 60.40 per cent of rural families in the state have been provided drinking water connections through taps as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Aporba Roy, the Secretary of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, presented detailed information on the central schemes implemented in the state for the welfare of farmers. He mentioned that 20 thousand hectares of land have been brought under organic farming, and approximately 1 lakh 54 thousand 913 soil health cards have been distributed among the farmers since the financial year 2018-19. The department plans to issue an additional 20,000 soil health cards to farmers in the financial year 2023-24.

The secretary of the agriculture department also said a plan has been taken to set up 5 more static soil testing labs in the current financial year. The secretary said that 7 markets of the state will be connected with the e-National Agricultural Market in the first phase.

In the meeting, Education Department Secretary Sharadindu Chowdhury discussed in detail the central scheme of PM Poshan and the entire education scheme. He said that kitchen gardens have been made in 844 schools in the state under PM POSHAN. LPG gas connection has been provided to 3 thousand 239 schools for making school mid-day meals. Initiatives have been taken to bring LPG gas connection in the remaining 3,316 schools and digital libraries have been set up in 304 schools.

During the meeting, Union Minister of State for Social Justice Pratima Bhoumik, MLA Abhishek Debrai, MLA Dipankar Sen, MLA Sapna Mazumdar, MLA Mailafru Mog, Chief Secretary JK Sinha were present in this meeting.

