Tripura CM writes to MEA for safe return of Tripura students stranded in war-hit Ukraine

Responding to the anxious appeals of the parents of students who are stranded in the war-hit Ukraine, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday wrote a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs seeking help for their safe return.

Deb, in his letter, expressed his firm belief that the Union Ministry shall ensure the safe return of the Indian origin students who are facing the scourge of war there.

Deb, earlier, through his social media handles, shared the contact details of the Indian Embassy in Ukraine so that the parents from Tripura can, at least, register the details of their children and know their whereabouts.

According to reports from several parts of Tripura, the total number of medical students who are enrolled with medical colleges is located in cities like Kyiv, Poltava, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia etc.

Speaking toover the phone, Deeptanu Baidya, a fourth-year medical student based out of Poltava city said, "As of now the Poltava city is safe. No bombing has taken place here yet and things are quite normal. But, the war that has started might reach here anytime. We are appealing to Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb to ensure that we can reach home safely."

Explaining the prevailing crisis, he said, "In all the other adjacent cities, the military warfare has already started. The Indian embassy is trying hard to bring back the students safely to their homes taking several initiatives."

Aanandarupa, a fifth-year medical student who is right now at Tripura for her winter vacation, said, "I have contacted some of my friends stuck there. They said the Indian embassy is making efforts to drop the students at the borders of Georgia and Romania. All the flights have been cancelled so it is the only way left."

Both the students have said that the total number of medical students studying MBBS courses in different colleges of Ukraine would be close to 50. However, there is no official data available in this regard. The government-level sources also make similar assumptions.

Reports from the North Tripura district said that a total of five students hailing from the area are now stranded in Ukraine. They are the students of MBBS at Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv.

A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday.

In his telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, PM Modi also sensitised him about India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India.

The Indian embassy also advised Indian nationals, especially students living closest to the above border checkpoints to depart first in an organized manner, in coordination with teams from the Ministry of External Affairs to actualize this option.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor