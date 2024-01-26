Tripura Guv urges people to boycott drugs peddlers to make state 'drug-free'

Agartala, Jan 26 Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu on Friday appealed to the people to boycott the drugs peddlers and those who are involved with the drugs menaces and make the state a ‘drug-free’ state.

Unfurling the national flag at the Republic Day's main function at Assam Rifles ground, the Governor said that the child marriages should be stopped and the divisive forces should be boycotted by the society.

He said that in adherence to the quadripartite agreement signed on January 16, 2020, for the permanent rehabilitation of Reang tribal migrants in Tripura from Mizoram, 12 locations have been identified in different parts of Tripura for the resettlement of 6,959 displaced families and all the tribal people have successfully relocated in those locations.

The Governor said that the Tripura government has actively implemented e-office on a mission mode with the objective of going green by paper free works since May last year.

Tripura’s delicious ‘Queen variety’ pineapples are being exported to Dubai and Qatar after having international market linkage, the Governor said adding that a total quantity of pineapple traded outside the state is around 12,555 MT till last year.

Besides pineapple, Jackfruit, wood-apple, tamarind, ginger among other products have been exported to Bangladesh, UK, Germany, Dubai and other countries, he added.

Reddy Nallu said that Tripura is rich in bamboo industry resources with 21 species available in the state.

The state had the glory of supplying 75 per cent handmade agarbatti sticks requirement of the country’s agarbatti industry till 2011.

Tripura is the second largest producer of natural rubber in the country after Kerala with current production is about 90,712 MT per year, the Governor pointed out.

The Republic Day was also celebrated across the state through numerous functions and performances.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor