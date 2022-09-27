Tripura, Meghalaya seek reopening of 'Border Haats'

By IANS | Published: September 27, 2022 07:00 PM 2022-09-27T19:00:04+5:30 2022-09-27T19:15:07+5:30

Agartala, Sep 27 The Tripura and Meghalaya governments have urged both India and Bangladesh to reopen the "Border ...

Tripura, Meghalaya seek reopening of 'Border Haats' | Tripura, Meghalaya seek reopening of 'Border Haats'

Tripura, Meghalaya seek reopening of 'Border Haats'

Next

Agartala, Sep 27 The Tripura and Meghalaya governments have urged both India and Bangladesh to reopen the "Border Haats"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : india Agartala Indi Uk-india Republic of india India india Gia india India eu