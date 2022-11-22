Tripura police seizes 186 kg ganja, arrests one person

In a major crackdown on the drug trafficking cartels, Tripura Police in a joint operation with Assam Rifles busted a syndicate wherein 186 kg of drugs were seized and one person was arrested, said the officials on Tuesday.

As per the information recieved, a team of officials from the Sidhai police station along with the officers of the 29th Battalion of the Assam Rifles conducted a raid at the Hezamara village in the Mohanpur subdivision of the West Tripura district.

The accused has been identified as Amalesh Pal, a resident of Kunaban, under the Madhupur police station. The police have recovered 186 kg of semi-dry ganja which is worth approximately Rs 9 lakhs from his possession.

The police said they had registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act at the Sidhai Police Station.

"Based on specific input a joint raid was carried out by Sidhai PS along with 29 BN Assam Rifles at Hezamara and recovered approx. 186 kg semi-dry ganja (worth Rs.9 lakhs) and arrested one Amalesh Pal of Kunaban. An investigation under NDPS Act has been initiated", West Tripura District Police tweeted.

Further probe into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

