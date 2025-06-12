Tripura Shocker: Man Murdered in Love Triangle, Body Found in Ice Cream Freezer After 3 Days; Six Arrested

In a chilling incident, reminiscent of the recent Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, the body of a 28-year-old man was discovered inside an ice cream freezer in Tripura. The man, Shariful Islam, was reportedly murdered due to a love triangle, with police arresting six individuals, including a doctor and his parents, in connection with the crime.The shocking discovery was made in the Gandachara market, located 120 km from Tripura's capital, Agartala. Shariful Islam was allegedly strangled to death, and his body then concealed in the ice cream freezer.

Shariful Islam, an electrician working on the Agartala Smart City project, was in a romantic relationship with a 20-year-old woman. However, the woman's cousin, Dr. Dibakar Saha (28), was also reportedly in love with her. This love triangle is believed to have led Dibakar to plot Shariful's murder.Recent arguments had caused a rift between Shariful and the woman, a fact that Dibakar exploited. On the night of June 8, Dibakar lured Shariful to the home of Joydeep Das in South Indranagar under the pretext of giving him a gift. Upon Shariful's arrival, Dibakar, along with his accomplices Joydeep Das (20), Animesh Yadav (21), and Nabanita Das (25), allegedly strangled Shariful to death. After the murder, the body was stuffed into a trolley bag that Dibakar had purchased two days prior.

On June 9, Dibakar's parents, Deepak Saha (52) and Debika Saha, arrived in Agartala from Gandachara. They brought the bag to Gandachara and hid Shariful's body inside an ice cream freezer in a shop.Shariful's family had filed a missing person's complaint with the police, prompting an investigation. The probe revealed that Shariful had gone to accused Dibakar's house. Upon interrogation, Dibakar confessed to the crime and revealed that the body was in the freezer. Following a thorough investigation, police on Tuesday night arrested six accused: Dibakar Saha, Deepak Saha, Debika Saha, Joydeep Das, Animesh Yadav, and Nabanita Das. Police recovered the body from the freezer in Gandachara on Wednesday afternoon.

