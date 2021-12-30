Tripura: Three men die after accidentally drinking acid instead of alcohol

You have often seen the news of death due to fake alcohol. However, in Tripura, there has been an incident of acid drinking under the guise of alcohol. Three people have died due to acid poisoning. The incident took place in Dhalai district of Tripura. At a party on Monday (December 27), three drunk men accidentally drank acid instead of alcohol, killing them, according to Tripura police.

The deceased have been identified as Sachindra Reang (22) of Krishna Jai ​​Para, Adhiram Reang (40) of Hazardhan Para and Bhabiram Reang of Nepaltila area, according to police official Ratna Sadhan Jamatia. During a party on Monday, the three accidentally drank acid. All three were already intoxicated before drinking the acid.

A party was held Monday night, according to police. The party was attended by 10 people, including three dead. The three accidentally drank acid after drinking too much at the party. They could not understand the difference between alcohol and acid because they were intoxicated. The three were taken to a primary health center immediately after the incident, from where they were referred to the district hospital on Wednesday morning. But by then, they were declared dead.