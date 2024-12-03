TSRTC Bus Accident Video: 16-Year-Old Student Injured After Falling From Overcrowded Bus in Medak

A 16-year-old girl student, Boda Akhila, was seriously injured after falling off an overcrowded Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus in Papannapeta mandal of Medak district on Monday morning, December 2.

The incident occurred at the Narsingi intersection when Akhila, a student of a government junior college, was traveling along with another student. Due to overcrowding, Akhila was forced to stand on the footboard of the bus, leading to the tragic accident. She fell off the bus and was run over by the vehicle's rear wheels, sustaining serious injuries.

The other student also suffered injuries but is reported to be in stable condition. Both victims are currently receiving medical treatment. The incident, captured on CCTV footage, has raised serious concerns about the safety of students who are often travelled on public overcrowded buses.

The CCTV footage went viral on social media platforms. The 36-second video shows students boarding a TSRTC green-coloured bus. As the bus started moving, one of the students fell to the ground, and the bus ran over his leg. Later in the video, another student is also seen falling from the bus.