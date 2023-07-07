TSRTC bus catches fire, narrow escape for passengers

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], July 7 : A bus belonging to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) travelling from BHEL to Vijayawada caught fire on Thursday night.

Around 11 people were travelling in the bus and they immediately disembarked when they saw the smoke and nobody was injured. The fire engine doused the fire.

M. Venkateshwarulu, Inspector Hayathnagar said, "A bus accidentally caught fire. Smoke was coming from the driver's seat, there were 11 members on the bus and they immediately got down, after that the bus started burning."

"Firstly the fire caught near the engine side. No one was injured. The bus was travelling from BHEL to Vijaywada. This incident took place around 11:30 pm last night. The fire engine doused the fire. A case will be registered, Further details awaited."

