TSRTC bus gutted while charging in Secunderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 22 An electric bus of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation went up in flames in Secunderabad here on Tuesday, police said.

No one was injured in the incident that occurred at Jubilee Bus Station of the TSRTC, while the bus was charging.

The vehicle was completely gutted as the flames engulfed it before a fire engine could rush there.

Short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire.

TSRTC officials swung into action to remove another bus which was also on charging. An official said this prevented another disaster.

The staff also switched off the electricity supply to the charging point to prevent further damage.

