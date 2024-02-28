Turncoat MLA jumps ship again in Bengal, returns to BJP from Trinamool

Kolkata, Feb 28 BJP legislator from the Kaliaganj Assembly constituency in West Bengal, Soumen Roy, who had shifted to Trinamool Congress from the BJP soon after the 2021 Assembly elections, returned to the saffron camp on Wednesday evening.

Roy was welcomed back into the party by the leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

Speaking to mediapersons, Roy claimed that he had joined the Trinamool even after getting elected as a BJP candidate in 2021 under tremendous pressure from the ruling dispensation and the local administration.

“However, psychologically I was always with the BJP. The ruling party leadership was not allowing me to work for the people in my constituency who had elected me. So, I decided to return to the BJP,” said Roy.

When he had joined the Trinamool in September 2021, Roy was handed over the party flag by then state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, who is in presently in judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore cash-for-school jobs case in West Bengal.

BJP insiders said that Roy had expressed his intention to return to the saffron camp a couple of months back, and since then he has been in regular touch with Adhikari.

