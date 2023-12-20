Turncoat TMC MLA falls sick during I-T raids, hospitalised

Kolkata, Dec 20 Turncoat Trinamool Congress legislator Bayron Biswas fell sick late on Wednesday during the marathon raids at his residence and offices by the Income Tax Department, which started in the morning. Biswas had to be shifted to a local hospital.

Biswas was elected as the Left Front-backed Congress candidate in the by-elections to the Sagardighi Assembly constituency in Murshidabad district last year. However, within a couple of months of his victory, he joined the Trinamool Congress in the presence of TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

As per information available, Biswas was reportedly feeling uneasy following a dip in his blood-sugar level, following which his family members shifted him to a local hospital in Murshidabad district late on Wednesday evening.

A team of Income Tax officials reached Biswas’ residence at Samserganj on Wednesday morning, while another team started conducting parallel raids at the offices of his 'bidi' factory and warehouse, private school and nursing home.

From afternoon onwards, sources aware of the development said, the I-T officials started questioning Biswas with relevant documents. Almost since the beginning of the questioning session, Biswas started complaining of uneasiness.

The I-T officials allowed a team of medical practitioners to reach his residence and attend him.

After the doctors left, the I-T officials started questioning him again. However, he once more started complaining of uneasiness, and finally at around 9.30 p.m., he was shifted to a local hospital.

Sources said the I-T department is reportedly probing some additional businesses that Biswas might also be associated with.

