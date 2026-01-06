Turning modern educational campuses into centres of unrest will not benefit anyone: BJP

New Delhi, Jan 6 As slogans were raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus by Left-wing student groups, the BJP on Tuesday criticised the incident, stating that turning modern educational campuses into centres of unrest and disorder serves no one’s interest.

Speaking to IANS, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "If modern educational campuses become centres of unrest and disorder, it will certainly reflect the activities of such radical syndicates. Slogans like ‘Modi, your grave will be dug’ or ‘Amit Shah, your grave will be dug’ are part of these syndicates, whose political motives target Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The government will take action, and anyone involved in such activities will face strict legal consequences. I believe that turning modern educational campuses into centres of unrest and disorder is neither in the interest of the students, nor the faculty, nor the institution itself, nor the country."

BJP MLA Ram Kadam said, "When bail is rejected for gangs raising slogans about breaking the nation, and slogans are then raised at JNU against the Prime Minister and Home Minister, it reflects a lack of humanity and Indian values. Opposing the government is legitimate, but calling for the nation’s division insults 140 crore Indians and is unforgivable."

"Such acts echo anti-national forces, and we strongly condemn them, as well as the Opposition and Congress for patronising such elements. Those who raise such slogans cannot be forgiven. The way, these slogans were raised who is supporting them, Opposition and Congress. I deeply condemn this," he claimed.

BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok said, “When monkeys come to the Sundarbans, they create chaos. In the Sundarbans of JNU, some monkeys have been living for many years and keep creating disturbances. They stay there, eat there, and keep raising slogans continuously, even saying things like they will send the Prime Minister to the grave. Such disruptive elements need to be identified and sent to the right place, and the JNU administration is doing that."

BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "The slogans chanted in JNU... indicate that these individuals are part of an 'anti-national urban Naxal gang' seeking to divide the country. Ever since the Supreme Court’s verdict against Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid, this 'Tukde Tukde ecosystem' has been in turmoil. These actions reflect an unconstitutional, anti-national mindset."

BJP National Spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam said, "This is a mindset, and such mindsets should be strongly opposed. The Supreme Court’s judgment is very clear that there can be no tolerance for a mindset that seeks to break the country."

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul said, "People who raise slogans like “Bharat tere tukde honge” have a much larger agenda beyond colleges and universities. What was heard yesterday indicates plans to weaken India’s security and break the country apart. For such elements, jail alone is too lenient. On behalf of 140 crore Indians, we appeal to the judiciary to award the strictest punishment. Those who seek to destroy the nation and its unity deserve no leniency. Those supporting such elements have already been rejected by the people, and this reality is now clear to all."

The incident took place on Monday evening, shortly after the Supreme Court denied bail to former JNU students Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots case.

Around 30 to 40 students affiliated with the Democratic Students' Federation (DSF), the All India Students' Association (AISA) and the Students' Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest, raising anti-government slogans at the campus. Among the slogans shouted was "Modi-Shah ki kabra khudegi, JNU ki dharti par."

