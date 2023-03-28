Twitter 'activist' booked for posting misleading information

Lucknow, March 28 A 'Twitter activist' has been booked for posting misleading information about 'Make in UP' and 'Make in India' projects and denting the image of the state government and the Basic Education Department.

Senior manager UP Electronics Corporation Rahul Purwar lodged a complaint alleging that the accused Twitter activist Manish Pandey, who is owner of Twitter handle @Manish Pandey LKW, committed the crime for unlawful gain.

He said that a global tender was advertised on GeM portal for setting up of 18,381 smart classes at the instruction of the Basic Education Department under ICT.

"On March 22, the accused posted misleading information stating that the Basic Education was getting a tender of worth Rs 500 crore done. He further wrote that what was use of Make in UP and Make in India projects because it was a global tender," the complainant said.

