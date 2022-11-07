Twitter to block accounts of Congress, Bharat Jodo Yatra over 'unauthorised use' of KGF-2 music

Bengaluru court on Monday passed a direction to microblogging site Twitter to temporarily block the handles of the Congress and its Bharat Jodo Yatra campaign for allegedly violating copyright norms.The court action came after a complaint filed by MRT music a Bengaluru-based music label, which had accused the Congress of using songs from super-hit film KGF 2 in one of the videos of the Bharat Jodo Yatra featuring Rahul Gandhi.

In its complaint, the music company had said it invested huge sums of money to acquire the rights of the songs in KGF 2 in Hindi.In its order, the court said the music label has specifically produced a CD showing the side by side file i.e., the original version of his copyrighted work with that of the illegally synchronised version. MRT Music had also filed a case against three Congress leaders -- Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, and Supriya Shrinate -- for infringement of copyrights