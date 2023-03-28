"Two AAP ministers are in jail..." BJP counters Delhi CM Kejriwal's corruption allegations against PM Modi

New Delhi [India], March 28 : Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal levelled corruption allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sambit Patra on Tuesday hit back at the AAP leader and said that his two fellow party leaders are in jail on "corruption" charges.

Patra's remarks came after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi Assembly today, made allegations of corruption against PM Modi and alleged that "BJP has looted more in seven years than what Congress did not do even in 75 years".

Addressing a press briefing, the BJP leader said, "The way Arvind Kejriwal today addressed PM Modi in House, shows how the party was filled with frustration after being slapped with corruption charges."

He said that this is the same party which after entering politics said that they are here to fight corruption and not for power.

"Now, two Aam Aadmi Party leaders are behind bars and not even getting bail from the court," he said.

Referring to AAP jailed leaders Msh Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, Sambit Patra said, "Today everyone is witnessing how an education minister gets caught in a liquor scam and another jailed minister, who is neck deep in corruption, gets massage and special facilities inside a jail."

"Still the party is using this type of language for PM Modi," Patra said.

"The public knows the truth and is assured of what PM Modi is doing for the development and welfare of the country," he said, adding that the public is with PM Modi.

Responding to Kejriwal's remarks against BJP that Congress did not loot that much in 75 years, which the party has looted in the last seven years, he said both AAP and Congress are similar.

"I am surprised that today Kejriwal praised the Congress," he said further.

Sharpening his attacks on the Delhi CM further he said, today Kejriwal addressed that Prime Minister with derogatory language, Jisne Ye Pratigya Li Hui Hai Ki Naa Khaunga, Na Kisi Ko Khaane Dunga Aur Jo Khaya Hua Hai Usko Chain Se Sone Bhi Nhi Dunga (who has vowed to end corruption and not let anyone, indulging in corruption, sleep peacefully).

Delhi CM Kejriwal has been targeting the Central government since his fellow Aam Aadmi Party leader Msh Sisodia was arrested by CBI and ED over alleged irregularities in Delhi's now-scrapped liquor policy.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 9 arrested Msh Sisodia in the liquor policy case, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail, where he was lodged after his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sisodia had been arrested by the CBI in the liquor policy case on February 26, this year in its ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

