Two cadres of banned outfit PREPAK held in Manipur

Assam Rifles on Wednesday apprehended two cadres of the banned outfit People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) from Churachandpur.

Based on specific input from their intelligence team, the Khuga Battalion under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) launched an operation at Beheng near BP-42, Churachandpur and apprehended two active cadres of PREPAK.

The apprehended cadres were handed over to Singhat Police for further investigation.

( With inputs from ANI )

