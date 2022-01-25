Two civilians injured in Srinagar grenade explosion

Srinagar, Jan 25 Two civil were injured in a militant grenade attack in J&K's Srinagar city on Tuesday.

Police sources said that militants hurled a grenade at a party of the security forces in Hari Singh High Street area of Srinagar city on Tuesday afternoon.

"The grenade exploded outside a shop and two civil were injured in the explosion. The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment and the area has been surrounded for searches," sources said.

Window panes of the shop were shattered because of the explosion that caused panic in the busy market street.

Tensions always run high in Kashmir around January 26 and August 15 as the militants try to attract international attention through their attempts to disrupt the official functions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor