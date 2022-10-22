Two criminals apprehended after encounter with Delhi Police

After an encounter between the criminals and the police team, the Delhi Police on Saturday apprehended two wanted criminals.

The encounter took place around 2 am on Saturday on Service Road towards Ambedkar College near Loni Goal Chakkar under Jyoti Nagar police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North East District Sanjay Sain said one of the criminals sustained a bullet injury on his leg during the encounter.

The DCP said the injured criminal is wanted in a case registered under section 308 of IPC at Jyoti Nagar police station.

Police recovered a semi-automatic pistol with two live rounds, a CMP with a live round, two empty cartridges and a motorcycle without a number plate.

According to Delhi Police, the apprehended criminals were identified as Shakti alias Sonu (36), a resident of Jawala Nagar, Delhi and Sachin (24), a resident of Ashok Nagar.

Police said Shakti has 18 previous criminal involvements while Sachin has four criminal involvements.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor