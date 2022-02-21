Two-day mourning, state funeral for AP Minister Goutham Reddy

By ANI | Published: February 21, 2022 02:10 PM2022-02-21T14:10:34+5:302022-02-21T14:20:13+5:30

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced two-day state mourning on the demise of Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Minister for IT and Industries on Monday.

Two-day mourning, state funeral for AP Minister Goutham Reddy | Two-day mourning, state funeral for AP Minister Goutham Reddy

Two-day mourning, state funeral for AP Minister Goutham Reddy

Next

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced two-day state mourning on the demise of Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Minister for IT and Industries on Monday.

According to an official statement from the Department of Information and Public Relations, Govt of Andhra Pradesh, after finding out about the death of Goutham Reddy, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma to announce two-day state mourning and conduct the last rites of the deceased as per the state honours and protocols.

The CM while interacting with the ministers and other officials said that he had lost a best friend, eminent minister, and a good politician with the death of Goutham Reddy.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Govt of andhra pradeshGovt of andhra pradeshGoutham reddyDepartment Of Information And Public RelationsInformation and public relations department of keralaDepartment of information and public relationInformation and public relations departmentInformation public relations departmentSameer sharmaSamir sharma