Jammu and Kashmir Tragedy: 2 Dead, 18 Injured in Bus Accident

Srinagar, June 13: Two passengers were killed and 18 others injured on Thursday in a road accident in J&K’s Baramulla district. Police said that a minibus carrying passengers turned turtle after it went out of the driver’s control at Pazalpora in the Rafiabad area of the district.

Kashmir: Accident on Pazalpora Mundji Road, Rafiabad, Baramulla, leaves 2 dead and 15 injured pic.twitter.com/OeO4oaXHG7 — IANS (@ians_india) June 13, 2024

The two, who died in the accident, were identified as Abdul Rashid Khan and Noor Mohammad Junju. Both belonged to the Hamam Markhoot of Rafiabad.The two were declared brought dead by the doctors, said officials.“The injured were shifted to the government medical college (GMC) in Baramulla town. Police have taken cognisance of the incident,” officials said.

