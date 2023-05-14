Two die of electrocution, one injured in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 14 : Two persons died of electrocution and another person was injured in a house here, police said on Sunday.

"Three people including a mother-daughter duo and son-in-law were electrocuted early morning of May 14. The mother-daughter, Khairul Nessa and Muhata Begum died while one was injured," police said.

"Izhar Akhtar (51 years) was drying wet clothes on the premises. A GI wire was hanging on the wall of the premises in a common passage. At about 07:00 AM he was suddenly electrocuted. Mother-in-law of Izhar, Muntaha Begum tried to save him, but she was also electrocuted. Khairul Nessa the daughter of Muhata Begum also tried to save them and she also got electrocuted in the process," police added.

The mother-daughter duo were admitted to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Son-in-law Izhar Akhtar has been admitted to a nearby nursing home, police said.

In the aftermath of the incident, officials from Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation Limited (CESC) also visited the spot.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor