Two drug peddlers arrested in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar, July 9 Police in J&K’s Baramulla district arrested two drug peddlers and seized contraband substances from their possession.

In a statement, the police on Tuesday said, “Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police has arrested two drug peddlers in Baramulla and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

“A party of Police Station Kunzer headed by SHO Kunzer at a checkpoint established at Mulgam-Awloora link road intercepted two persons identified as Hashim Ahmad Mir and Aqib Ahmad Shah -- both residents of Mulgam Kunzer,” the police said.

“During a search, 32 grams of contraband Charas-like substance and a short digital scale were recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station Kunzer where they remain in custody,” it said.

“Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Kunzer and an investigation has been initiated. We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112,” the police stated in the statement.

“People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” the statement said.

