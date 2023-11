Two held for insulting national anthem in UP

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 29 Two youths have been arrested for allegedly insulting the national anthem in the Eidgah locality of Meerut district.

A purported video of the event showing them dancing while the national anthem is being played had gone viral on social media.

Station house officer of Railway Road police station, Sanjay Sharma, said, "Both the accused have been arrested. The investigation is on. A case has been registered against them under section 2 (Prevention of insults to national honour) of the Flag Code of India."

Sachin Sirohi, former president of the Hindu Mahasabha, had lodged a complaint in this regard.

He said, "One of the accused had uploaded the video on his WhatsApp status. One of my sources then downloaded and shared the controversial video with me. After we brought the matter to light, the Railway Road police took cognisance of the incident and registered a case against both the accused."

