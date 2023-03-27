Two held for peddling cannabis under garb of watermelon transportation

Mahasamund (Chhattisgarh) [India], March 27 : Two persons were arrested for allegedly peddling cannabis to the tune of over Rs 2 crore in the garb of watermelons' transportation in Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, police have intercepted a truck on National Highway-53 under Saraipali police station limits and recovered cannabis weighing around 1050 kilograms, said Mahasamund Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmendra Singh.

The estimated value of the seized contraband would be around Rs 2.10 crore, the officer added.

The cannabis was being peddled under the garb of watermelon transportation, said SP Singh.

The SP further informed that the arrested accused peddlers were identified as Pappu Pal (35) and Leeladhar Pal (33).

The accused persons were peddling narcotics from Odisha to Madhya Pradesh's district. An offence in this connection was registered under the relevant section of the NDPS Act and a probe has been launched.

