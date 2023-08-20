Two killed as bus falls into valley near Vizag

Visakhapatnam, Aug 20 Two persons were killed and about 30 others injured when a RTC bus fell into a valley in Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri Sitharamaraju district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near Paderu Ghat Road Viewpoint, about 100 km from port city of Visakhapatnam, when the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus fell into a 100-feet valley.

The bus, with about 45 passengers, was heading to Chodavaram from Paderu.

Injured passengers including children were seen lying on the road before police and other officials rushed to help them. Ten of the injured sustained grievous injuries. Eight members of one family were among those injured.

Police shifted the injured to a hospital in Narsipatnam and also to the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

