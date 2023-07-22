Two killed as car rams into truck in Telangana

Hyderabad, July 22 Two persons were killed when a car rammed into a truck in Telangana's Medak district on Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred when the car lost control due to a tyre-burst near Valloor in Narsingi mandal of Medak district.

Tourya Naik (50) and his son Ankith (10) travelling in the car died in the mishap.

Hailing from Narsampalli, they were on their way to Chegunta.

While passing through Valloor forest, the car lost control due to a tyre-burst.

After hitting the divider, the car fell on the other side of the road and at the same time, a container truck coming the opposite direction rammed into it, killing both the occupants on the spot.

Police shifted the bodies to a hospital at Ramayampet for autopsy. Naik had worked as Narsingi mandal president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the past.

