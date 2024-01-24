Two killed in blast in TN firecracker factory

Chennai, Jan 24 Two people were killed and others injured in a firecracker unit explosion in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu.

The deceased were identified as P. Kaliraj (20) and K. Veerakumar (50), who were working in the unit. The injured are S. Saravanakumar (25) and S. Sundaramurthy (18).

The condition of Saravanakumar, who suffered 90 per cent burn injuries, and Sundaramurthy with 70 per cent burn injuries, was critical. They are admitted to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College hospital.

Fire tenders reached the spot and took the injured to the hospital.

According to initial information available, the explosion was likely due to the friction in materials while making the fireworks.

Fire and Rescue personnel reached the spot and controlled the fire from spreading to adjacent places.

In the explosion four working sheds were razed to the ground and turned into rubble.

