Two Lashkar terrorist associates arrested in J&K's Baramulla

Srinagar, April 11 Two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested in the Pattan area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district, and a 2-kg IED was recovered from them along with other arms and ammunition, said police on Tuesday.

"Acting on specific information regarding movement of terrorist associates, police along with Army (29RR) and SSB (2ndBn) busted a terror module at Pattan Baramulla and arrested two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT," police said.

The two have been identified as Farooq Ahmad Parra, a resident of Par Mohalla Pattan, and Saima Bashir, a resident of Chinkipora, Sopore.

"They have been shifted to the police station where they remain in custody," police said.

On their disclosure, arms and ammunition, including a pistol, two pistol magazines, five pistol rounds and IED (approximately 2 kgs) along with remote control and other incriminating material were recovered.

