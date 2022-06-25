Two Manipur journalists held for links with terror outfits

Imphal, June 25 Two journalists, associated with the local media in Manipur, were suspended on Saturday by the All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) after they were arrested on Friday following their alleged links with the militant outfits.

A court on Saturday sent the arrested individuals to police remand for seven days.

AMWJU General Secretary Khwairakpam Naoba in an order said that the two journalists Bijoy Kakchingtabam, 54 and Leimapokpam Shanjitkumar, 41 were suspended for committing activities which lowers the dignity of the profession of journalism in general.

A police officer said both were arrested from Bishnupur Bazar when they were trying to recruit cadres for the banned extremists outfit United National Liberation Front from Bishnupur district, and send them to Myanmar for training.

Three mobile phones and one car were seized from their possession.

Police took the action after receiving inputs from the National Investigation Agency.

