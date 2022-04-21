Two minors killed in LPG cylinder blast in Darbhanga

Patna, April 21 Two minor children died in a fire incident in Bihar's Darbhanga district on Thursday morning.

The fire mishap occurred due to an LPG cylinder explosion in a house of Narayanpur village under Kusheswar Sthan police around 6 a.m. The morning being windy, the fire soon spread to other houses too. More than ten houses were gutted in the mishap.

The deceased are identified as Maushami Kumari (10) and Mehar Kumari (8).

Following the tragedy, the fire fighters reached the village an hour after the incident. They took more than two hours to douse the fire.

"The LPG cylinder exploded during the cooking of food in one of the houses belonging to Radhe Shyam Ram. The victims came under the impact of the explosion and died on the spot. As in entire North Bihar, the wind is blowing at a very high speed, the fire spread in the other houses too. The villagers have made efforts to douse the flame. It was eventually doused after fire engines reached the village," said Manish Kumar, SHO of Kusheshwar Asthan police station.

"We have sent the bodies for post-mortem. The district administration has also initiated compensation to the victims," Kumar said.

