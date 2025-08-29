Two missing as cloudburst triggers havoc in Chamoli, rescue ops underway

New Delhi, Aug 29 Two people went missing after a cloudburst struck Mopata village under Dewal Tehsil of Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, on Friday.

Two people sustained injuries in the incident.

The missing people have been identified as Tara Singh and his wife. Their disappearance has thrown their family into distress, while the entire village grapples with the aftermath of the disaster.

Another couple, Vikram Singh and his wife, sustained serious injuries during the incident and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Taking to the social media platform X, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Debris flow after the cloudburst has blocked areas, leaving several people stranded.

He said that the local administration is conducting relief and rescue operations on a war footing.

The Chief Minister said that he is in constant contact with officials regarding this matter and has given necessary instructions to the Disaster Secretary and District Magistrate for the effective execution of rescue operations.

"I pray to Baba Kedar for everyone's safety," he posted.

The cloudburst reportedly damaged a residential house and a cowshed, leading to the suspected burial of 15 to 20 livestock under the debris.

Chamoli District Development Officer (CDO) Abhishek Tripathi confirmed the incident, stating, "Information has been received about heavy rainfall in village Mopata, under Tehsil Dewal of District Chamoli, between 2.00 to 2.30 a.m. Due to the heavy rainfall, one house has reportedly been damaged. In this incident, two people have been injured, and two others are reported missing. A local administration team has already left for the spot."

Teams from the local administration and disaster management are engaged in relief and rescue operations. Efforts are underway to trace the missing individuals and to clear the debris from affected areas.

Authorities have assured that all necessary assistance is being extended to the villagers, and continuous monitoring of the situation is ongoing.

