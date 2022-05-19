Two missing Kerala policemen found dead in paddy field

Thiruvananthapuram, May 19 Bodies of two Kerala policemen, who were missing from their police camp in Palakkad, were found in a paddy field of the same district on Thursday.

Both of the havildars were reported missing from their police camp on Wednesday evening.

A case of unnatural death has been registered.

The bodies were found floating in a paddy field near the Police Camp at Muttikulangara.

Preliminary findings of the probe team indicate that they were electrocuted as burn injuries were found on their bodies.

The dead were identified as Mohandas and Ashokan.

