Two person linked with LeT apprehended in Sopore

Two persons allegedly a part of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were apprehended by Sopore Police on Wednesday, after a cordon and search operation in Botingoo village.

The two apprehended persons have been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Ganai and Waseem Ahmad Lone, informed local police.

During the interrogation, they revealed that they both were working for LeT and at the behest of LeT terrorist Bilal Hamza Mir, were planning to attack the security forces and civilians in and around the Sopore area. While Imtiyaz was working as a hybrid terrorist, Waseem was working as an Over Ground Worker (OGW).

The Sopore Police informed that it had some reliable information about the presence of terrorists belonging to the proscribed terrorist organisation LeT. Based on it, a cordon and search operation was launched in Botingoo village, along with 22 Rashtriya Rifles, 179 BN CRPF and Det Marcos.

During the operation, one pistol, one pistol magazine, and eight pistol rounds were recovered from the possession of Imtiyaz while one Chinese hand grenade was recovered from the possession of Waseem, the police said.

The case has been registered in the Sopore Police Station under relevant provisions of law, the police further said.

( With inputs from ANI )

