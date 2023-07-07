Two persons arrested for raping minor in Assam's Hailakandi

Hailakandi (Assam) [India], July 7 : Police arrested two persons for allegedly raping a minor girl in Assam's Hailakandi district.

The victim, a girl, died at the hospital, said the police.

"Police have so far arrested two persons in connection with the alleged rape incident, and the main accused is still absconding," said Leena Doley, Superintendent of Police of Hailakandi district.

"Our efforts are going on to nab the main accused, Jubair Ahmed Talukdar. The arrested persons are Jabir Ahmed Barbhuiya and Ansar Uddin Mazumder. We also seized the vehicle that was used in the alleged crime," Leena Doley said.

According to police, the incident took place at a tea garden area in Hailakandi district on Tuesday, July 4.

"On July 5, a person came to Algapur police station along with a minor girl as her health condition was very serious. We immediately admitted her to Hailakandi Civil Hospital and later referred her to Silchar Medical College and Hospital. But the girl died at the hospital. During the investigation, we found that three accused persons carried her to a tea garden area towards Cachar. Locals caught them and handed over the minor girl to her school authority, who later handed her over to family members. We have apprehended two persons. The main accused is still absconding, and we have shared his details on social media platforms as well. We are now waiting for the post-mortem report to know the facts," Leena Doley said.

Meanwhile, locals protested in Hailakandi on Thursday and demanded justice for the victim.

Further investigation is on.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor