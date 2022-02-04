Two suspected bombs recovered in Assam's Ranthali

Locals of Ranthali village in Assam's Nagaon district reported two suspected bombs in the area, the police official informed on Friday.

"I received info that, locals had recovered two bomb-like objects while digging land. Suspected packets were recovered but it is yet to be confirmed if they are bombs or not," a police official said.

( With inputs from ANI )

