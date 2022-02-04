Two suspected bombs recovered in Assam's Ranthali
By ANI | Published: February 4, 2022 10:24 PM2022-02-04T22:24:36+5:302022-02-04T22:35:02+5:30
Locals of Ranthali village in Assam's Nagaon district reported two suspected bombs in the area, the police official informed on Friday.
"I received info that, locals had recovered two bomb-like objects while digging land. Suspected packets were recovered but it is yet to be confirmed if they are bombs or not," a police official said.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor