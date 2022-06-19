Two terrorists killed in encounter at J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar, June 19 Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday, police said.

"One more terrorist killed (Total 02). Operation in progress," police said.

The encounter at DH Pora area of Kulgam is the second in the day. Earlier on Sunday, a Pakistani terrorist belonging to LeT was killed in an encounter at Lolab in Kupwara district.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

