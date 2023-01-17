Two terrorists killed in J&K's Budgam district

Srinagar, Jan 17 Two terrorists were killed by the security forces on Tuesday in J&K's Budgam district.

Police said on its Twitter page, "On specific input, the joint area domination party of Army & Police tried to stop one suspected vehicle, terrorists fired upon and in retaliation two terrorists were killed. Arms/ammunition recovered. Details shall follow".

It must be mentioned that the security forces have heightened vigil across J&K in the wake of the terrorist attack in the Dhangri village of Rajouri district on January 1 in which seven civil were killed and 14 injured.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor