Two TVM airport customs officials held

Kochi, June 15 The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday arrested two customs officials for allegedly facilitating gold smuggling through the Thiruvananthapuram international airport.

Both the officials Anish Mohammed and Nithin attached to the Customs Air Intelligence unit were asked to report at their office and arrested.

They were later produced before a court which remanded them to judicial custody till June 29.

While keeping a strict vigil at the Thiruvananthapuram airport, the DRI officials came across audio clips of certain officials on how they were allegedly helping those smuggling gold through the airport.

When a special squad of the DRI recently took into custody an international passenger who was cleared by the Customs, he was found carrying gold with him.

