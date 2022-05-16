Two villagers booked for selling "Giriraj Shila" of Govardhan mountain for 4 thousand online

LUCKNOW: A case has been registered against two people for advertising online to sell "Giriraj Shila" of Govardhan Parvat in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. It is being told that the accused had given an advertisement to sell a piece of "Giriraj Shila" on Amazon for 4 thousand. On this, a complaint was received by the police, on which action has been registered against two people.

The police of Govardhan police station of Mathura and the cyber cell of Mathura police are also investigating it. According to the information, this is not the first time that "Giriraj Shila" is being sold online. Earlier also an attempt was made to sell it and action was taken against the accused.

According to media reports, the police have registered a case against two shopkeepers of Mathura. It is alleged that they were trying to sell a piece of "Giriraj Shila" from Govardhan hill for four thousand online. Let us tell you that Govardhan mountain is the center of faith of Hindus, in such a situation selling a piece of it is tantamount to hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.

When the advertisement of Giriraj's rock, the center of faith, was shown on Amazon, people got furious and complained against it, after which a case has been filed against them as an action. The owners of Vrindavan Store and Dhaval Sachdev Store had advertised on Amazon. Police is now probing the matter.

Even before this "Giriraj Shila" was sold online in 2021. In this case an accused registered in Govardhan police station was arrested from Chennai. Allegations on this It was that he had put an advertisement to sell it on the website of India Mart Chennai on 7 February 2021, on which he was caught while acting.

Police have registered a case against both those shopkeepers of Mathura under Section 295 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66D of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Speaking on this, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gaurav Kumar Tripathi said, "Govardhan Police and Cyber ​​Cell have started investigation.

