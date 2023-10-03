Two women arms traffickers held in Delhi, supplied over 200 illegal pistols in city

New Delhi, Oct 3 Two women inter-state arms traffickers were arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell and 10 good quality pistols, procured from Madhya Pradesh and meant to be supplied to criminals in Delhi and its peripherals, recovered from them, a police official said on Tuesday.

The duo was identified as Chanchal, 32, and Vikansha, 23, both residents of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

The officials said that out of 10 pistols, recovered from the possesion of the duo are, five pistols of .32 bore and five single-shot pistols.

According to police, on October 1, specific information was received that two female key members of this syndicate, namely Chanchal and Vikansha, had procured a consignment of pistols from MP's Khargone.

"It was also informed that they were on the way to Delhi to meet one of their contacts at the intersection of MB Road-Surajkund Road in Delhi between 9 p.m and 10 p.m on October 1, to deliver the pistols," Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, H.G.S Dhaliwal said.

Acting on the inputs, a trap was laid and Chanchal and Vikansha were nabbed with the weapons.

"The arrested persons have been thoroughly interrogated, and they have disclosed that they received the consignment of recovered pistols from a firearms manufacturer and supplier in Khargone," said Dhaliwal.

"They have also divulged that they had to supply these pistols to the gangsters and hardened criminals in Delhi/NCR. Both have also revealed that they were working for Sonu Chaudhary, a resident of Mathura, UP, who had sent them to procure pistols from a MP-based supplier," he added.

The accused women had to supply the pistols to a person in Delhi as per the instructions of Chaudhary. "Both the arrested accused have also disclosed that they were to be paid Rs 10,000 for safe delivery of recovered pistols after taking the consignment of the same from the supplier in MP and handing over the same to receivers in Delhi/NCR," the Special CP said.

"Both have disclosed that they have been indulging in the supply of firearms in Delhi and UP from MP for the last two years and have supplied more than 200 pistols in Delhi during the period," he added.

