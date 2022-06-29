Udaipur Killing: Deceased had registered threat complaint after his arrest and bail

Shocking details have emerged a day after the brutal killing of Udaipur based tailor Kanhaiya Lal which has shocked the entire nation. The latest buzz is that the victim had registered a complaint with police regarding receiving a threat, according to the police.Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Hawa Singh Ghumaria said that , after Kanhaiya Lal made the video of Nupur Sharma’s remark on Prophet Muhammad viral on a social media group, following which Kanhaiya Lal was arrested on June 10 by the police but was later released on bail on June 11.

But he had gone to the police station with a threat of type complaint on June 15 and on June 17 he had given a written complaint to the police.In his complaint, Kanhaiya Lal had stated that the alleged post that was made in support of Nupur Sharma was mistakenly shared by his eight-year-old son while he was playing game on his mobile. Soon after this, some people made his photo viral on social media groups, and asked their supporters to kill him if sighted.The victim had also said that he was being pressurised to not open his shop, he was warned that if he opens the shop he would be killed.Following this incident, the police have now suspended ASI Bhanwar Lal for allegedly not paying concern raised by Kanhaiya Lal regarding the threat calls that he was receiving.Kanhaiya Lal, was murdered by two Muslim men on Tuesday. They chopped his head off and after the incident they had recorded a video where they had admitted to the killing the man over a social media post. The victim has supported Nupur Sharma for her controversial statements about the Prophet Muhammad.The two accused identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad was arrested on Tuesday in the Bheem area of Rajsamand district. Post the development, the MHA has directed NIA to take over the probe.



