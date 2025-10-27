‘Uddhav Thackeray is the python who hisses at others’ hard work’: BJP

Mumbai, Oct 27 Maharashtra Revenue Minister and former state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule hit back at Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying that the one who labels others an anaconda should look in the mirror as he is the python sitting at home, who hisses at the hard work of others.

“Uddhav Thackeray is frustrated and is in despair. His mental balance is deteriorating after the crushing defeat in the assembly elections. In that same mental state, Uddhav Thackeray has once again spewed venom today,” he said after Thackeray at the party’s Nirdhar rally led a scathing attack against the BJP, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister in connection with vote theft and their claim being true advocates of Hindutva.

He said that Home Minister Amit Shah travels across the country, building organisations, giving momentum to politics, and making history by scrapping Article 370.

“Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray sits at home, engaging in the business of criticising PM Modi and Amit Shah. This python has swallowed its own party, devoured its soldiers, and engulfed the Hindutva ideology of revered Balasaheb Thackeray. For 25 years, it swallowed Mumbai. And today, this python is blaming others,” said Bawankule.

He further said that Uddhav Thackeray has stooped to an extremely low level in his criticism.

“We cannot descend to that base level. He is well aware that his party will face defeat in the upcoming local self-government elections, and so, to assert his existence, he is resorting to such deranged criticism,” he said.

He also claimed that his own workers are fed up with his perverse politics, adding that a time will come when he will look back and find no one standing beside him.

Meanwhile, the state BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye also criticised Thackeray. In his post on X, Upadhye said, “Did he provide a list of development works done after remaining in power in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation for years? Answer - No. Did he present any vision for Mumbai's development? Answer - No. Did he accuse BJP, BJP leaders? Answer - Yes. Did he play the cassette of the plot to divide Mumbai? Answer - Yes. The list of reasons given by someone who has already lost a battle is what Uddhav Thackeray's speech today was.”

Earlier, Thackeray, without directly naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, claimed that two businessmen have their eyes on Mumbai and claimed the party would foil their attempt to grab Mumbai.

