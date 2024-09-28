Udhayanidhi Stalin appointed Tamil Nadu Deputy CM; swearing-in on Sunday

Chennai, Sep 28 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has appointed his son Udhayanidhi Stalin as the state's Deputy Chief Minister. Udhayanidhi, who is the Minister for Sports Development and Youth Affairs, will take oath as Deputy CM on Sunday during the Cabinet reshuffle, highly placed sources in the CMO said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, former minister N. Senthil Balaji, whom the Supreme Court recently granted bail in cash for jobs, will also be inducted back into the Tamil Nadu Cabinet.

Senthil Balaji who was incarcerated in Puzhal Central prison in Chennai walked out of the jail after spending 471 days in prison on Thursday after the apex court granted him bail.

He is considered as one of the strongest leaders of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the western Tamil Nadu region, and is a sitting MLA from Karur Assembly constituency.

Senthil Balaji was earlier with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Sources in the DMK told IANS that the Chief Minister is likely to drop a few non-performing ministers and induct young blood into the cabinet.

The name of Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran and that of Textile Minister R. Gandhi are doing rounds as the ones likely to be dropped from the Cabinet.

While Gandhi is expected to be shown the door due to his poor performance, ill health is believed to be the reason for Ramachandran to be relieved of his position.

Party legislator from Salem district, 'Panamarathupatty' Rajendran, is also likely to be inducted into the Cabinet, according to sources in the DMK.

Salem is the home district of AIADMK general secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami.

